Glenda Marie Harris, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Glenda Marie Harris will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania

Ms. Harris departed this life January 1, 2021 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Ms. Harris was born December 20, 1967 in Thomson, Georgia, a daughter of James and Janie Ivey Harris.

She was a 1986 graduate of Farrell High School and she later found her calling by helping others in need.

She was formerly employed as a counselor with Crossroads in Farrell for over 10 years and was currently employed with John XXIII Home in Hermitage.

She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and she enjoyed decorating her home, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending time with family and friends. She was known for keeping a meticulously clean car. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving parents; her children, Constance Tyler, Daniel Askew; her siblings, Eva Thatcher, Ed Ivey, James (Erin) Harris; James “Hooch” Harris; her godsister, Elaine; her goddaughter, Elaunna; her grandson, Dominic Askew; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in by her brother, Willie Harris. Friends may call Friday, January 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Ave in Farrell.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Glenda Harris