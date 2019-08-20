Glen O. Christen, Williamsfield, Ohio – Obituary

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn O. Christen, age 71, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at home surrounded by family.



He was born July 29, 1948, in Payne, Ohio, a son of Hugh Owen and Alma Cora (Berniger) Christen.

Glenn was a 1966 graduate of Angola High School in Angola, Indiana. In 1975 he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Tri-State College in Angola, Indiana.



A resident of Williamsfield since 2008, Glenn was formerly of Ashtabula.

He was employed as an engineer at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant for 20 years. For the past 21 years he has worked independently as an engineer.

Glenn attended the Andover Christian Church.

He was a member of the N.E. Ohio Forestry Association; the Laker Ruritans and a founding member of Mya Women’s Center in Ashtabula.

He was active in Celebrate Recovery at Eagleville Bible Church and enjoyed golfing, traveling, fishing and boating on Pymatuning Lake.



Glenn is survived by his wife, Judy A. (Fischer) Christen, whom he married July 2, 2005, of Williamsfield; his son, Benjamin Christen of Willoughby, Ohio; his daughter, Julie (Kip) Severino of Lyndhurst, Ohio; two sisters, Kay Christen of Phoenix, Arizona and Mary Lynne Ufer of Fort Collins, Colorado; one brother, Bob Christen of Angola, Indiana; an uncle, Rolland Christen of Greenville, South Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Andover Christian Church, 150 Stillman Avenue, Andover, Ohio, with Pastor Robert Gears and Pastor Steve Arsulic officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mya Women’s Center, 517 West Prospect Road, Suite D, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Glenn O. Christen please visit our Sympathy Store.