Glen H. Shaffer Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glen H. Shaffer, 68, of Struthers, died Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born July 6, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jack and Iona (Reinhart) Shaffer and had been a lifelong area resident.

Glen was a 1968 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, where he excelled in football. He was also a graduate of Youngstown State University earning his degree in Civil Engineering.

He served in the military reserves.

He worked for J.R. Shaffer Construction and Western Reserve Land Consultants for several years.

He was an avid fisherman and had been a fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also was a fan of the Eagles band.

He leaves his two daughters, Shelley (Nicholas) Davies of Austintown and Casey (Michael Yantis) Shaffer of Boardman; a stepdaughter, Kim (Paul) Reed of Valparaiso, Indiana; a sister, Betty (Jim) Berry of Youngstown; his brother, Jim (Kathy) Shaffer of Struthers; three grandchildren, Ashley (T.J.) Martin, Olivia Davies and Andrew Yantis; a stepgranddaughter, Emily Reed; his former wife and friend, Beverly Shaffer and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents, Glen was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Beight; grandson, Alexander Webber and a grandbaby, Riley Yantis.

Services will be held 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with Pastor Duane Bull, officiating.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 18.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 18 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.