Gladys R. Barnhard, Pulaski, PA

PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys R. Barnhart, 91 of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019 at Nugent’s Convalescent Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania with her loving family by her side.

Gladys was born October 21, 1927 in Niles, Ohio, daughter of the late Nicholas and Amelia (Stauffer) Dellinger.

She graduated from Niles McKinley High School.

Gladys was a ward clerk for UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle for 18 years, retiring in 1985.

She was a member of New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Pulaski for over 60 years and was an avid crafter and enjoyed crocheting.

Gladys is survived by two daughters, Linda R. (Tom) Smith of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Rebecca L. (Donald) Whistler of Girard, Ohio; two grandsons, Donald R. Whistler, Jr. of New Middletown, Ohio and Joseph D. (Melanie) Whistler of North Jackson, Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Benjamin, Parker and Paxton and two sisters, Thelma Johnson of Niles, Ohio and Sally Bacher of Newton Falls, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, David R. Barnhart, known as “Barney”, whom she married on August 23, 1947 and died September 22, 2013; infant son, Robert W. Barnhart; six sisters, Lorraine, Dorothy, Betty, Marian, Jeanette and Lillian and two brothers, Robert and Larry.

Per Gladys requests, private graveside service was held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Crown Hill Burial Park with Pastor Doug Runyan officiating.

There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 151 Woodland Drive, Pulaski, PA 16143 in memory of Gladys.

Gladys was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements were handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.