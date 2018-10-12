Gladys O. Watkins-Hooks Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 12:00 Noon Tuesday, October 16, at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Gladys Watkins-Hooks who transcended to her Heavenly home on Saturday, October 6, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 4, 1930 in Youngstown a daughter of Shaw and Inez Bethea Watkins.

She attended the Youngstown City Schools and had been employed at the Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital as a Central Supply Technician, retiring in 1997. After her retirement, Gladys joined partnership with The Myron Howard Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Gladys enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She also had a talent for music. She was a member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church where she served as Choir Director and was a pianist. Gladys was a DJ in local clubs taking on the Name “Mama Chocolate”. Gladys loved cooking, family gatherings and being with family and friends.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her heavenly peace, her son with whom she made her home, Lloyd E. Watkins; a Goddaughter, Tiffany Heard-Benson; four granddaughters, De’Ondrea W., Dyana S., D’Avon J. and Tina B; six grandsons, Lloyd C, Stephen S. Brian B., Nathaniel Q, Brian S. and John W. and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, John Watkins and Stephen Turner; a sister, Viola Smith; five brothers, Alexander, Lacey, Robert L., Hardy and James Watkins; granddaughter, Kelly Nicole Watkins; grandson, Lamar Farrell and a great-granddaughter, Ste’vayah Slade.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon Tuesday, October 16 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.