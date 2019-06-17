Gladys Marshall Stich Faull Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Marshall Stich Faull, 96, of Ellwood City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, June 15, 2019, at Trinity Oaks Care Center in Franklin Township.

She was born in Harmony, Pennsylvania on June 2, 1923, to the late Joseph L. and Elsie Myers Marshall.

Gladys went to the one-room American Grade School in the Camp Run area and graduated from the old Zelienople High School.

She was a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City. She also attended Ellport Presbyterian Church.

She had been a member of AARP, Portersville Keen-Agers and the Happy Bunch Square Dance Club.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her first husband, Robert Stich, who died March 20 1984 and by her second husband, William Faull, who died January 25 2013. She was also preceded by a granddaughter, Angel Stich in 1998.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis P. (Pamela) Stich of New Castle and Gerald R. Stich of Rochester. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Marissa (Curtis) Brake and Elsie Stich; great-granddaughter, Parker Brake and many nieces and nephews.

The last of her family, she was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters, Harry G. (Jim) Marshall, Irvan (Turk) Marshall and Clinton (Peanuts) Marshall, Dorothy Hall, Marjorie Knauff, Annabelle Young and Mary Embaugh.



Friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City and additional visiting from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19.

Services will be conducted at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with the Rev. Sean Brubaker of Calvin Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Burial will be in St. Marks Lutheran Cemetery, Franklin Township Memorial.

Donations may be made to St. Marks Lutheran Cemetery, c/o Ethel Aquino, 97 Summit Avenue, Ellwood City, PA 16117.

You may sign her guestbook or send your online condolences at www.turnerfh.com.

