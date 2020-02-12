Gladys Marie Anderson, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Marie Anderson, 79, of Niles, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 16, 1941 in South Hill, Virginia, the daughter of Buster and Nora (Powell) Jones, moving to Ohio in 1964.

Gladys retired from Packard Electric after 43 years of employment.

She belonged to Grace A.M.E. Church and Silver Sneakers and enjoyed talking on the phone, exercising and shopping.

Precious memories of Gladys live on with her two children, Holli Marie Anderson of Youngstown and James Marcellus Anderson, Jr. of Warren; three grandchildren, Donte Anderson, Rae’nia Owens and Demar Anderson; ten great-grandchildren; one brother, John Jones and a host of nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents and 16 brothers and sisters.

According to her wishes, cremation is taking place.

Services are private.

Friends will be received at 701 Summit Street, Apt. 64, Niles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.