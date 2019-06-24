Gladys Harris Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. for Mrs. Gladys Harris, 86, of Youngstown, who departed this life Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Guardian Health Care Center.

Mrs. Harris was born November 14, 1932 in Pelham, Georgia a daughter to Perlander and Carrie Johnson Mayo, Sr.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Kirven Mayo, RJ , Andrew, Marty, Kenneth and Verdell Simpson; her siblings, Viola Hobbs, Alice Cobbs, Jerrylean Mahoney, Marianne Lawrence, John and Perlander Mayo, Jr. and a host of grand and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, RJ Simpson, Sr. and Willie Harris; her children, Charles and Donnell Simpson and her siblings; Iono Jordan, Doris Hardwick, Annie, Lucy and Elijah Mayo.

Visitation will be held one hour, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., before the service Wednesday, June 26 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

