Ginger A. Smith, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ginger A. Smith, 75, of Mercer, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Thursday November 19, 2020 in UPMC Shenango Valley Farrell, Pennsylvania.



Ginger was born October 16, 1945 to Catherine Loretta (Shaffer) and George Doyle Bochert in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

In February of 2000 she married her husband, James A. Smith who survives at home.

Ginger worked for the US Government in Washington, DC for the Department of Agriculture. She retired, after 28 years, from the Mercer County District Court in Sharon, Pennsylvania.



She enjoyed making flower arrangements, traveling and going on casino trips. Ginger was a kind and considerate person to everyone who knew her. She will always be remembered as a loving wife and sister.



Surviving is her husband James, sister, Leatrice (Terry) Smolnik of Mercer, step daughter, Shawna (Andrew) Rodriguez, niece, Deana (Sheri) Smolnik, nephews, Michael (Julie) Smolnik, Ronald (Barb) Hawkins, and grandchild, Adam Rodriguez.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Helen Hawkins and many aunts and uncles.



Friends may call Monday November 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, PA.



Prayers will be offered Monday November 23rd, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the funeral home.



Burial will take place in America’s Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.