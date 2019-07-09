Gillian Ann Collum, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gillian Ann Collum, 74, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Collum was born April 21, 1945 in Southgate London, England, a daughter of the late Edward A. and Doris L. Dodd Cruey. She moved to this country at the age of three, living first in Waugekan, Illinois and later moving to Zion, Illinois. Gillian lived in this area the past three years.

Gillian had worked as a licensed practical nurse at St. Theresa in the emergency department in Illinois for many years. When she lived in Illinois, she was also active in her church teaching Sunday School and was a Tupperware representative.

Her husband, Carl Collum died on October 23, 2003.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Scott) Bender of Rogers; grandchildren, Erich Mericle of Waukegan, Illinois and Gessica (Ryan) Dulaney of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Edward (Juanita) Cruey, Jr. of Chokoloskee, Florida, John (Judy) Cruey of Waukegan, Illinois and Richard (Jill) Cruey of Clayton, California and her companion, Carl Campbell of New Waterford.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A Celebration Life Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Jamieson officiating following visitation.

Sign the guest register and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

