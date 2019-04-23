Gilbert L. Frank Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Gilbert L. Frank, 94, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, April 18, 2019, at the Inn at Christine Valley in Youngstown.

Gilbert was born June 1, 1924, in Youngstown, a son of the late George G. and Lottie Hoover Frank.

He was a 1943 graduate of Struthers High School and was a lifelong area resident.

“Gil” proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the salvage crew aboard the U.S.S. Kiowa in Normandy.

Upon his return home, he worked as a steelworker with the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Railroad, retiring when the mill closed.

Mr. Frank was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Struthers, where he sang in the church choir and played softball in the church league.

An avid bowler for 70 years, Gil also bowled in the church leagues and was a former director of the Youngstown Men’s Bowling Association, elected “Director of the Year” in 1991.

He leaves his wife of 71 years, Doris Pflugh Frank, whom he married November 21, 1947; his son, Dale K. (Barbara) Frank of Canfield; his daughter, Elaine (James) Polito of Struthers; a brother, John (Dolores) Frank of Poland; four grandchildren, Bridget (James) Klughart, Patrick Frank, Miranda Polito, and Angelica Polito; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Gracie and Chloe Klughart and a daughter-in-law, Connie Frank of Struthers.

Two sons, Glenn and Norman Frank; three sisters, Dorothy Tross, Evelyn Tabak and Helen Lewis and a brother, William Frank, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Christ Lutheran Church on the corner of Garfield and Sexton Streets in Struthers, where a Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Contributions may be made in Gil’s name to Christ Lutheran Church, 250 Sexton Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

Gilbert’s family thanks the staff of the Inn at Christine Valley for the kindness shown and care given to Mr. Frank and his family during his stay.

