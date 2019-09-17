Gianna Elizabeth Marie Sayers-Warfield, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gianna E. Sayers-Warfield, 12, of Howland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:47 a.m. in the emergency room of Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital after becoming ill at home.

Gianna was born Saturday, September 1, 2007 in Warren the daughter of Lavant and Coral Sayers Warfield and was a lifelong area resident.

She loved listening to music and yelling at her little brother and sisters who she adored being a big sister too. Anyone who met Gianna felt her joy of life and laughter. She never met a stranger.

Because of her lifelong illness, Gianna was not able to attend public school. She spent a lot of time with her friends at Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Howland.

Gianna will forever be cherished by her parents, Lavant and Coral of Howland; her siblings, Augusta V. Sayers, Haarper L. Warfield, Marlee L. Warfield, all at home, Jordaan Warfield of Warren, Jahmarra Warfield of Columbus, Jaaron Warfield of Columbus and Tyler Warfield of Warren; her grandparents, Vaughn and Lucille Sayers of Cortland; grandmother, Marlene Warfield of Warren; by many aunts, uncles and cousins and by a host of friends, especially Bernie and Juanita at Children’s Rehab whom she had a special bond with since birth.

Gianna was preceded in death by her uncle and aunt, Joe and Kim Sayers and uncles, Rahman and Aaron Warfield and James Johnson.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the hour of service, in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren.

A funeral service celebrating Gianna’s life will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home on Saturday, September 21.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Gianna’s name to Children’s Rehabilitation Center, 885 Howland Wilson Road, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.