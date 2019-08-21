Ghaleb Atway, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ghaleb Jowad Atway, also known to his friends as Joe Atway, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He leaves behind his wife, Fardous; four children, Neal (Suha) Atway of Cary, North Carolina, Nadia (Bassam) Rasul of Hilliard, Ohio, Nadwa (Ali) Saleh of Kuwait City, Kuwait and Nader (Ayam) Atway of Canfield, Ohio. He also leaves four brothers, Walid (Samira) Atway and Atway (Salwa) Atway, of Liberty Township, Ohio, Atif (Wafa) Atway of Fort Myers, Florida and Omar (Linda) Atway of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; six sisters, Wadad (Khalid) Jadallah of Coistville, Ohio, Itaf (Sadallah) Ally of Liberty Township, Ibtisam (Ahmad) Ahmad of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nihayeh (Azzam) Mansour of Fairfax Station, Virginia, Nuha (Khaled) Awad and Samar (Ashraf) Mansour, of Memphis, Tennessee; 18 grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly.

He came to Youngstown, Ohio in 1957, graduated from South High School and then attended Youngstown State University until he was employed by Wean United in Youngstown. He worked there for over 25 years. Additionally, he and his brothers operated Atway’s Market on the north side of Youngstown for over 40 years, until they retired in 2005.

Funeral services were held at Masjid Al-Khair (Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown) 1670 Homewood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502 on Monday, August 19.

The Atway Family would like to thank everyone for their support and condolences during this difficult time. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

