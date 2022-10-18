YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Gertrude Marinelli, 90, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022.

She was born May 13, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Fred and Edna Boles Marinelli.

Gertrude worked at the Strouss Co. for over 25 years. She retired from Youngstown State University Physical Plant after 21 years of service.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and was always willing to help a friend in need.

Gertrude leaves to cherish her memory her nephew, Matthew (Vivian) Marinelli and their children, Gianni Nicholas, and Sophia Nicole; great-nephew, Josh Kotch, and his son, Josh, Jr.; and many cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Alfred Marinelli; and a nephew, Nicholas Marinelli.

Family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman followed by Words of Remembrance at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place in Lake Park Cemetery.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

