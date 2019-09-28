Gertrude “Bobo” A. Spirek, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude “Bobo” A. Spirek, 91, of Cortland, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

Born on January 7, 1928 in Brecksville, Ohio, the youngest daughter of William and Allene (Miller) Samuels.

Lovingly referred to as “Bobo” by family and friends, she was given this nickname many decades ago by her nieces and nephews, when they couldn’t say “Gertrude”. Bobo will be remembered by all who knew and loved her as a devoted and caring daughter, sister, wife and aunt to four generations of nieces and nephews.

She was Cleveland Indians fan, had a fondness for roosters and was a wonderful cook. Her home-baked chocolate chip cookies and macaroni and cheese where a highlight of family gatherings.

Bobo often shared her childhood memories of growing up on her family farm in Brecksville, Ohio and told many stories of visits spent with friends and relatives in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

Bobo married her life-long sweetheart, Milton Spirek on January 8, 1949. Over the next 50 years, they made their home in Northfield, Ohio, Westford, Pennsylvania and finally settled in Cortland, Ohio.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Milton who passed away in September, 1998; sisters, Blanche Jensik and Ruth Henning and brothers, Jeff, Robert and Riene Samuels.

Friends may call Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stanton-Borowski Funeral Home with a memorial service taking place at 6:00 p.m.

Following cremation, internment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Stanton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Online condolences may be sent to www.stantonborowskifuneralhome.com.