Gertrude A. Megyesi, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude A. Megyesi, 84, of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Hospitality Care Center in Hermitage.



Gertrude was born on April 12, 1935 to Ferdinand and Emma (Eiler) Shaffer in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was a Farrell High School graduate.

Gertrude cared for her family as a homemaker. On July 9, 1965 she married her husband, the late Edward A. Megyesi, who passed away July 17, 2018.



She was of the Protestant Faith.

Gertrude loved playing cards, especially euchre. She also enjoyed going to casinos and gambling but most important to her was her family who she loved and cared for. She would always enjoy time spent with her grandchildren.



Gertrude is survived by her daughters, Kathrine Bella-Heim (Jeff King) of Sharpsville, Emma Shingleton (Bill Levitt) of Sharon, Vernetta Daugherty of Sharpsville, sons, Edward A. (Laurie) Megyesi II of Boardman, Ohio, Charles Megyesi of Castleton, New York. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, sister, Vernetta Rice of Sharpsville and brother, Raymond Shaffer of Sharpsville.



She was preceded in death by father, Ferdinand Shaffer, mother, Emma Shaffer, husband, Edward A. Megyesi, grandson, James Megyesi, sisters, Georgia Parson, Leatrice Shaffer, Catherine Bochert, brothers, Robert Shaffer, Frederick Shaffer, Richard Shaffer, Edward Shaffer and William Shaffer.



Friends may call Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.