Germaine (Hlinsky) Tatusko, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Germaine (Hlinsky) Tatusko, age 79, of Hermitage Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born August 19, 1941, in Farrell Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Germaine (Charriere) Hlinsky.

She married Joseph Tatusko on July 14, 1962, and he survives at home.

Germaine was a 1959 graduate of Farrell High School.

She was employed by Westinghouse Corporation, as a clerk in her younger years, but also worked for Erie Insurance as a Claims Assistant in the corporate office in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and for American Eagle in transportation logistics.

Germaine liked cooking, spending time with her family, trips to the Casino and talking with friends. She loved attending the concerts at Buhl Park and her swim exercise class.

She was a member of St. John’s Orthodox Church and was very active with volunteer work at the church.

In addition to her husband, Germaine is survived by a son Jeffrey (Natalie) Tatusko of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, a brother Ernie Hlinsky of Ft. Myers Florida, two sisters Bonnie (Charles) Branca of Farrell, PA, and Jean (Rudy) Tomko of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and two grandsons Brandon and Austin.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA, 16148. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. David Mastroberte officiating.

Burial will follow in St. John’s Orthodox Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s Orthodox Church

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon.

