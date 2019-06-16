Gerard “Gerry” F. Kane Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerard F. Kane, affectionately known as “Gerry” or “Ger”, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home from complications due to Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).

He was born on July 15, 1949, in Warren, a son of the late Owen H. and Mary Rita Cassidy Kane, Sr.

Gerry was a lifetime resident of Cortland, a 1967 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War.

He worked for his father at Kane Lumber Company as a young man and carved out a career at Cortland Banks working as a loan officer and branch manager for 33 years.

Growing up, Gerry enjoyed riding horses and playing backyard football with his friends from “Pumpkin Center”. In later years, he liked golfing, bowling and working in his yard. Mostly, Gerry enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a man who was both loyal and loving. He will be deeply missed by his family and those who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by the love of his life, Lynda Springer Kane, whom he married on July 31, 1971; three sons, Darren (Cassie) Kane, Jarrod (Heather) Kane and Adam (Beth) Kane; two brothers, Thomas (Luanne) Kane and John Kane; two sisters, Karen (Tom) Freed and Mary (Robert) Kuchinow and by a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Kane. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Alexa, Sydney, Morgan, Brennon, Ethan and Lyla Kane.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Owen H. Kane, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland with Father Carl Kish, officiating.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Trumbull County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations may be made to either the AFTD at www.theaftd.org or Community Hospice at www.myhospice.org.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.