Gerard Allen Yeagley Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerard Allen Yeagley, 72, of Milton, Florida, formerly of Sebring, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Gerard was born on October 6, 1946 in Alliance to the late George and Madeline (Nelson) Yeagley.

Gerard retired from the United States Air Force and was a member of the Sebring VFW and American Legion.

He enjoyed the Cleveland Browns, setting up poker games and going to the casino.

Gerard is survived by his children, Gary (Irene) Yeagley of Milton, Florida, Ray (Angie) Yeagley of Evansville, Indiana, Amy Yeagley of Alabama and Kristy Cheatham of Alabama; sister, Irene Marple of Salem; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Gerard was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta “Becky”; sons, Joseph and Stephen; daughter, Victoria; sisters, Georgia Lister and Pam Fagan and a brother, David.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.

Friends and family will be received two hours prior to the service from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday, June 10.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park with Military Honors rendered by the Salem AMVETS Honor Guard.

Friends may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

