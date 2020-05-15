Geraldine V. Mayer, Boardman, Ohio



BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services will be held for Geraldine V. Mayer, 91, who passed away Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020 at Park Center Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Geraldine was born on April 18, 1929 in Youngstown. She was a daughter of William and Sarah Murray Gardner.



Geraldine worked for Forum Health Northside Hospital for 39 years in the laundry department retiring in 1994.

She was a member of St. Charles Church.



Geraldine married her husband , Joseph Mayer on June 3, 1947. He passed away in 1987.

She is survived by a daughter Mary Ann (Roger) Martin and two grandchildren, Michael (Evie) Martin and Jessica (David) Farrell. She also leaves two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband , Joseph, two brothers, Tom and William Gardner and five sisters , Philomena Gardner, Loretta Hofus, Mary Margaret Egley, Sarah Babyak,

and Helen Ross.



Due to the Corona virus, a public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been arranged by Szabo and Sons Funeral Home.