Geraldine M. Skinner, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine M. Skinner, 92, of Boardman, formerly of East Palestine, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Geraldine was born May 19, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Herbert and Mildred Spaite Kirtley.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Raymond) Mann of Liberty and Susan (Robert) Alexander of Mustang, Oklahoma and three grandchildren, Molly (Marcus) Corlew, Jack Alexander and Scott Alexander.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, William Skinner in 2010 and a brother, Richard Spaite.

A private burial will be held at Glenview Cemetery in East Palestine.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

More stories from WKBN.com: