YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Geraldine H. Hartman, 68, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Geraldine was born June 22, 1950.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.