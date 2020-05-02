Geraldine “Gerri” Doreen Marsh, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerri” Doreen Marsh, 56, of Warren, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 7:16 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was born October 8, 1963 in Talofofo, Guam, the daughter of DeWitt Marsh, Sr. and Sylvia Castro Marsh, residing in the area for 50 years.

She was a 1981 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and ITT Technical School, receiving a certification in Court Stenography.

Gerri was a faithful and dedicated member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she served as a Senior Usher, Mass and SilverLeaf Choir Ministries, Secretary of the Sunday School, Co-Director of the Culinary Ministry and a former Vice-President of the Christian Education and Women’s Ministries.

She was a “Baseball Mom” for the Burbank Baseball League and a Concession stand worker for Warren G. Harding and John F. Kennedy High Schools Football Boosters and enjoyed cooking, playing word games and being around her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son whom she called “my baby”, Shawnel Jerome Ferebee II of Warren and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, DeWitt Marsh, Jr.

Private Services were held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Condolences and cards may be sent to Shawnel Ferebee II, 675 Miller Street SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.