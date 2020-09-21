Geraldine Ann (Kowalsky) Pagliaroli, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes). – Geraldine Ann “Gerry” Pagliaroli, 85, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 at home in Sharpsville with her family at her side.



Gerry was born on December 9, 1934 to Matthew and Mary (Ciprich) Kowalsky in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Geraldine was affectionately known as a homemaker.

On September 27, 1952 she married her husband the late John Thomas Pagliaroli, who passed away November 14, 2014.



She was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville where she was active in church activities and service funeral dinners. She was also a member of the South Pymatuning Youth Association helping with little league baseball and also volunteering her time as an election poll worker.

Gerry was a caring mother who enjoyed making ceramics, was a very talented cook and baker and also enjoyed crocheting.



Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Deborah J. Rayner, Cortland, Ohio; a son, John G. “Chip” Pagliaroli, Sharpsville; two grandchildren, Rebecca Rayner and her husband, Wes and Anthony “Tony” Pagliaroli and his wife, Kelly; daughter-in-law, Linda Pagliaroli; sister, Darlene Harakal; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Thomas Pagliaroli; son, Michael Pagliaroli; sisters, Jean Perrotta, Donna Yereb, Darlene Harakal; brother, Andy Kowalsky.



Per Gerry’s wishes a private mass will be held in St. Bartholomew’s R.C. Church with Reverend Matthew Strickenberger officiating.



Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery next to her husband.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Service Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

More stories from WKBN.com: