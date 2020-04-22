Gerald R. Pennington, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald R. Pennington, 68, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 in his home.



Gerald was born to Robert G. and Patty L. (Hutchison) Pennington in St. Louis, Missouri on September 27, 1952.

He graduated from Hickory High School. Gerald worked as an Assistant Counselor at Turning Point Treatment Center in Franklin, Pennsylvania until his retirement.

He attended South Pymatuning Community Church.



He enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach. He also loved old music and spending time with friends and family.



He is survived by his sister, Sandy Rowe of Transfer, Pennsylvania, brother, David A Pennington of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, two nephews: Brian A. Rowe of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Brad W. Rowe of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, nieces: Jessica Jones of Lansing, Michigan, Elizabeth Cataldi of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, and Makayla Scelsi of Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Gerald was preceded in death by his parents.



Per Gerald’s request no service will be held at this time.



Burial will take place in Transfer Cemetery



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, PA 16150