Gerald Matthew “Matt” McCann, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Matthew “Matt” McCann, 64, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Matt was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on January 1, 1956 to the late Gerald Raymond and L.Charlene (Brown) McCann.



He was a 1974 graduate of Reynolds High School. Matt was also certified in Precision Production Metals from the Mercer County Career Center.

He was a self employed mechanic and also did fabrication, electronics and auto body work. Working on cars was his favorite thing in life but he also enjoyed tractors, snowmobiles, fishing, cameras and building things.



Matt is survived by his fiancé, Lauren Nugent, Greenville, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are: son, Brett Matthew McCann and Rose Edinger, Greenville, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Dr. Megan Jordan and Gillian Jordan of Boston, Massachusetts; three brothers, Stephen McCann of Sheakleyville, Pennsylvania, Kevin McCann of Erie, PA; Eric McCann and his wife, Brenda, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Mary Therese Hamilton and her husband, Greg, Christina Marie Morrison and her husband, Dale, and Anne Maureen Wansor and her husband, Mike, all of Greenville, Pennsylvania and numerous nephews and nieces.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Services will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to: c/o Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, PA 16125 to help with funeral costs.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

