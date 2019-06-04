Gerald M. Zuccaro Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald M. Zuccaro, 76, died Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Gerald, known as “Jerry” was born October 21, 1942 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Eligio and Pauline (Babich) Zuccaro and came to Poland as a child.

Jerry was a 1960 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and worked as a carpenter through the Local Union No. 171.

He was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics and the Optimist Club.

He enjoyed playing racquetball, shooting pool and classic cars. A lover of music, he enjoyed listening to “Rock and Roll” and the “Blues”.

Jerry was a patriotic man and veteran who loved his country.

Jerry is survived by his loving companion of 30 years, Elaine Hoskins of Youngstown; his daughter, Gina Burkey of Struthers; his son, Anthony (Melissa) Zuccaro of Kingsville; three sisters, Mary Garthwaite of Poland, Elizabeth Hockenberry of Boardman and Pauline L. Zuccaro of Poland; two brothers, Vincent (Connie) Zuccaro of Boardman and Eugene (Linda) Zuccaro of Poland; a brother-in-law, Steve Sweetko of Tulsa, Oklahoma and five grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Jordan, Andrea and Anthony. He also leaves four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Zuccaro; a sister, Lois Sweetko and two brothers-in-law, John Garthwaite and Scott Hockenberry.

In keeping with Jerry’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A private family gathering will take place at a later date.

The family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley or to the American Cancer Society.

