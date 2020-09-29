Gerald L. Flowers, Pymatuning Township, PA

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald L. Flowers, age 94, of S. Pymatuning Township, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born October 10, 1925, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Dean R. and Helen E. (Cannon) Flowers.

He married the former, Catherine “Mae” Hogue, on April 17, 1947 and she preceded him in death on August 8, 2019.

Gerald was a 1943 graduate of Hickory High School and served his country in the United States Air Force during WWII.

He was the former owner of Flower’s Radio and T.V. for many years.

Gerald was a 32nd Degree Mason and a life member of the F&AM Sharpsville Lodge #517. He was also a member of the Orangeville United Methodist Church.

His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.

Gerald is survived by a daughter, Beverly Sember, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; three sons, Gary (Jonine) Flowers, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Gene (Connie) Flowers, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Robert (Elise) Flowers, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; a sister, Norma Miller, of Franklin, Tennessee; a brother, Dean Flowers, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Ruth Flowers.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m., from the funeral home with Pastor Mary Ann Rufener officiating.

Full military honors will be performed by the Farrell, V.F.W. Post 5286, W. Middlesex, V.F.W. Post 6233 and Wheatland, American Legion, Post 432, Honor Guard.

Burial will follow in Morefield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Orangeville United Methodist Church, 7511 County Road 182, Burghill, Ohio, 44404.

