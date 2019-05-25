Gerald “Jerry” L. Hosack Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” L. Hosack, 78, of Redwood Drive, Greenville, (Hempfield Township), Pennsylvania, formerly of 45 Baker Road, passed away following several health issues at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Sharon Regional Medical Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Jerry was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on May 17, 1941, to the late, Harold “Pete” and Pearl (Fritz) Hosack.

He graduated in 1959 from Commodore Perry High School, Hadley, Pennsylvania.

Jerry was a meter reader for the Greenville Water Authority for 35 years. He retired in 2001.

Jerry was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 276 and VFW Post 3374, both of Greenville.

He bowled with a Monday league at Celebrity Bowl in Greenville, as well as the Greenville Moose.

Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing, going to casinos and playing softball for the former O.C. Hotel. He was a fan of NASCAR, especially Dale, Jr. and the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. Jerry was a very easy-going man.

He is survived by his wife at home, Janet (Peters) Hosack. They were married on October 12, 1962. Also surviving are daughter, Jena Rodemoyer and her husband, Richard, of Mercer, Pennsylvania; son, Jeffrey Hosack and his wife, Barbara, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; twin granddaughters, Hannah Rodemoyer and Haley Rodemoyer of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Kathryn Hosack of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania and Joann Hosack of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Bruce Hosack.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 4:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A celebration of life service will be held at the funeral home following the visitation at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 with Rev. Gerald W. Laird, Associate Pastor of the Atlantic Community Church, officiating.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at Hadley Cemetery, Hadley, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA, 16125 or online at www.strayhavenanimalshelter.com. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

