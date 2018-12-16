Watch Live: 27 First News

Gerald G. (Jerry) Krok Obituary

Niles, Ohio - December 14, 2018

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Gerald G. (Jerry) Krok, 67, of Niles, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018, at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born March 15, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of David and Doris Goddard Krok.

Jerry was a 1969 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He enjoyed playing soft ball and was an avid bowler, belonging to several area leagues.

He was an avid Cleveland sports fan, always following the Browns, Cavs and Indians. Jerry’s college football team was the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jerry is survived by his son, Ryan (Sara) Krok of Stow, Ohio; his wife, Gayle Ginkinger; two brothers, John (Carol) Krok of Warren, Ohio and Jim (Donna) Krok of Palm Coast, Florida; a sister, Linda (Carmen) Rounds of Aurora, Ohio; two stepsons, Joe (Cynthia) Ginkinger of North Port, Florida, Jacob (Sarah) Ginkinger of Parrish, Florida and four grandchildren, Alissa, Jacob, Emma and Abby Ginkinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Paul Krok and a great-granddaughter, Layla Rain.

Calling hours will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Krok family.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

