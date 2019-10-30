Gerald E. Harnar, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald E. Harnar, 76, of Niles, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the emergency room of Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 6, 1943 in Warren, the son of Hirst and Phyllis (Scutillo) Harnar and had lived in the area all his life.

Gerald attended school in Leavittsburg and graduated from Champion High School.

He had worked as a crane operator.

He liked to read about astronomy, planets and ecology, enjoyed socializing at the Drop-in Center and going out to eat.

He is survived by a brother, John Harnar of Cortland and by other family and friends.

His parents preceded him in death.

Private services will be conducted at a later date.

