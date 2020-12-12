Gerald A. Hornyak (Jerry), West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald A. Hornyak (Jerry), 66, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in his home.

Jerry was born July 3rd, 1954, to Catherine (Wansack) and Andrew R. Hornyak in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of West Middlesex High School class of 1972 and attended Youngstown State University.

He was a lifelong member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Jerry worked for Berwind Rail in Holidaysburg, Pennsylvania and for General American. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Shenango Valley Jaycees. Jerry enjoyed shopping and traveling to casinos, especially to Vegas with his brother.

Jerry leaves his brother, Jeff Hornyak, with whom he made his home; aunt, Sally Wansack; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral Services will be offered Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home with Rev. Father Kevin Marks officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory