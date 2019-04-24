Georgianna "Judy" Fultz Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Tod Homestead Cemetery for Mrs. Georgianna Fultz, 83, who departed this life on Wednesday, April 18, 2019.

Mrs. Fultz, lovingly known as “Judy”, was born June 17, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of Irvin and Cynthia Coleman Cashwell.

She attended South High School and was a loving homemaker, who enjoyed puzzle books.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Raymond “Rip” (Rebecca) Fultz; a daughter, Rochelle “Dutchess” Copeland; a niece, Victoria “Lynn” Cashwell-Milsap; a sister-in-law, Emmy “Lou” Cashwell and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Anthony “Pickle” Fultz; a daughter, Cynthia Cashwell-Clark; brothers, Leroy, Raymond and Earl Cashwell; sister, Louise Cashwell; grandson, Robert Clark and granddaughter, Tiffany Clark.

Friends may view Wednesday, April 25 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.