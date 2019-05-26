Georgiana (Slaven) Carfano Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Georgiana Slaven Carfano passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

She was born on April 4, 1924, in Struthers, Ohio.

She leaves her daughter, Susie with whom she made her home; sons, Kevin in Struthers and Kerry (Jenn); grandsons, Nicholas and Andrew, all in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Georgiana graduated from Youngstown State University and was an employee of the Ohio Bell Telephone Company during World War II. Part of her time with Ohio Bell was served in San Francisco with California Bell Telephone Company during the UN conferences. Later, she was membership chairman at The Butler Institute of American Art.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, Christopher; her parents, Harry and Susan (Adams) Slaven; brothers, Charles and Harry and sister, Olive.

Georgiana was always very proud of her ties to the local area. Her family was among the original German settlers in the area. Her grandfather, Theodore Adams was a businessman and one of the first families in Struthers. Her great-grandfather, Barnabus Slaven, from Ireland served in the War of 1812 having settled in the 1770's in Poland and his son, Harry Andrew Slaven, Sr. served in the Civil War.

The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers, Debbie Benner and Mattie Taylor, who cared for her these past months.

There will be no calling hours.

Donations in her memory may be made to The Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.