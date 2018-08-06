George Yatz Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - George Yatz, 87, of Cortland, passed away early Saturday morning, August 4, 2018, at Washington Square Health Care Center in Warren.

He was born June 5, 1931, in Warren, the son of Gus and Anna (Paczyazyn) Yatz.

George was a 1950 graduate of Warren G Harding High School. He then went on to YSU and the Carnegie Institute where he studied medical technology.

He was employed as an engineer for the MK-Ferguson Company and Wean United for many years prior to retiring.

George was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.

He married the former, Frances Ann Comstock on April 9, 1960. They shared 58 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2018.

George was an avid golfer and a Cleveland Browns, Cavs and Indians fan. His favorite pastime was cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events.

He is survived by two daughters, Georgette (Thomas) Pishotti of Cortland and Diane (Mark Nori) Yatz of Niles and three grandchildren, Taylor, Jake and Ryan.

Besides his wife, George was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Ann, Helen, Olga and Rose.

In accordance with George's wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mr. Yatz are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

The family requests that material contributions be made to MVI Hospice in his memory.