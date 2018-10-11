George Wilson Emerick, Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 13, at Victory Christian Center, Columbiana Campus for George Wilson Emerick, Sr., 79, of New Springfield who died Tuesday evening, October 9 at his residence.

George was born September 23, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of the late Homer and June Carroll Emerick and was a lifelong area resident, having lived in New Springfield for the past 50 years.

George attended South High School and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps.

He was a driver/salesman for the Dunning-Crum Bottling Company for 30 years, retiring in 1994.

He was a member of the Victory Christian Center where he was a deacon, children's Sunday School teacher, Sunday School teacher for the Threshold Group Home and a member of the choir.

George was very active in the Royal Rangers Organization and had served as the Youngstown Sectional Commander. He belonged to the Frontiersman Camping Fellowship of the Royal Rangers, serving as the scribe.

George enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing and was a self-taught avid woodcarver.

He leaves his wife, the former Marilyn Abbott, whom he married August 26, 1961; a daughter, Tammy (Doug) Reynolds of Salem; his son, George "Digger" (Brittney) Emerick of Canfield; six grandchildren, Jayden, Brenden, Charlotte, Brice, Brianna and Bradley and three great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Nolan and Bricelynn. George also leaves a brother, Michael (Nancy) Emerick of Cornersburg; two sisters, JoAnn (Barry) Claycomb of Austintown and Debbie Miller of Mineral Ridge; a sister-in-law, Diane Emerick of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, George was preceded by a brother, Albert Emerick and a sister, Rose Shanabarger.

Friends may call on Saturday, October 13 from 1:00 - 2:45 p.m. at the church, followed by the Celebration of Life service at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the New Springfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

