George W. White Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - George W. White, of Hubbard, Ohio, entered eternal rest at home on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, surrounded by many loved ones following a courageous and inspiring battle against cancer. He was 45.

George was born March 18, 1973, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son to Alvin L. and Cynthia L. (Perkins) White.

He was a 1991 graduate of East Palestine High School, where he played football and ran track. He furthered his education by attending both Mount Vernon Nazarene University and Youngstown State University, studying accounting.

George had worked for many years as a manager in the food service industry and most recently for Frito-Lay.

He was a proud member of the fraternity, Sigma Chi.

He had attended the Miracle Valley Church, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and coaching baseball and football for his boys however, his favorite pastime was everything Ohio State.

Survivors include his paternal grandmother, Mary Lou White, Liberty Township, Ohio; his mother, Cynthia (Edward A.) Kiepper, Jr., Brookfield, Ohio; his sons, Dylan J. White and Adam P. White, both of Sharpsville Pennsylvania; his siblings, Robert A. White, (companion, Julie ) Evans, Georgia, Nathanael L. White (Ashley), Augusta, Georgia and Rebekah L. Cook (Christopher), Brookfield; George's companion, Antonia Reid, Hubbard; his niece and nephew, Abe Cook and Ella Cook and the mother to Dylan and Adam, Nancy Wright, Sharpsville.

He was preceded in death by his father and by his third son, Braeden A. White.

A time of gathering to honor George’s life will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located on the Historic Village Green at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403, where a White Rose Service will conclude the evening.

His celebration continues with a funeral service on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

He will be laid to rest with his son in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, Florida 34110.

