LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Pamela Collier of Lordstown passed away of natural causes in Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10:35 a.m. She was 67 years old.

Pamela was born on September 30, 1952 in Warren, the daughter of the late Ralph, Sr. and Doris Ohl Persing.