George Thomas Siekkinen, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Thomas Siekkinen, age 92, died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Blossom Hill Care Center in Huntsburg.

He was born on May 30, 1927, in Elyria, Ohio, a son of Margaret Jane (Boswell) and John Reginald Siekkinen.

Tom was a 1945 graduate of South High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

After graduation Tom served in the United States Navy at the end of World War II.

On the GI bill Tom was able to attend Ohio University for two years.

On September 19, 1953, he married Janet E. Lewis. Together they spent more than 50 years in the Canfield area, moving to Middlefield in 2017 to be near family.



Tom worked for the former Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Salem Industries and then for Transco Railway Products as a purchasing manager.

He was a former, 50-year member of the Canfield United Methodist Church and a current member of the Middlefield United Methodist Church. Faith in his Lord was important to Tom and he shared his love with others.

Tom and Janet were members of a square dancing club. He enjoyed working on cars, going canoeing and spending time with his grandchildren. Cycling became his passion. Tom started a cycling club after his retirement and cycling up into his late 80’s. Over the past 14 years he tracked more than 50,000 miles on his bicycle.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Janet E. Siekkinen; a grandson, Spencer Wright and his brother, John Boswell “Jack” Siekkinen.

Survivors include his daughter, Sheila L. (Fred) Wright of Middlefield, Ohio; his son, Bruce T. (Yvette) Siekkinen of Clarkston, Michigan and six grandchildren, Corey, Thomas, Angelyn Wright, Rachel, Sarah and Ethan Siekkinen.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Road, Middlefield, Ohio, with Rev. Erv M. Urschitz officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 18 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of services at the funeral home.

Luncheon to follow at Middlefield First United Methodist Church, 14999 S. State Avenue, Middlefield, OH 44062.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004; Middlefield First United Methodist Church or to the Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

