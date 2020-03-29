George Taub, Sr., Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Taub, Sr., age 79, who resided at O’Briens’s Nursing home in Masury, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

George was born March 24, 1941, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Martin, Sr. and Helen (Caputo) Taub.

George was employed by General American where he worked until his retirement and then went on to be a bus driver for ten years for Mercer County Transit.

In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his yard, cutting his grass, taking walks, fishing and loved camp fires and cook-outs. He was also a Boy Scout Leader for many years with both his sons. George attended Westside Baptist Church.

George is survived by two daughters, Rebecca (Becky) Evans and her husband Dan of Hubbard, Ohio and Shannon Reents of Bellville, Ohio; two sons, George Taub II of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Bruce Taub of Sharon, Pennsylvania; one brother, Martin Taub, Jr. (Kathy) of Brookfield, Ohio; one sister, Hilda “Tootsie” Obermiyer of Ohio; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and his long time lady friend, Sally Guy of Wampum, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Taub.

A private visitation and service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the West Side Baptist Church, 17 Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.