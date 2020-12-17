George Ristvey, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Ristvey, 86, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania reposed in the Lord peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Abington Hospice after his long battle with cancer.

George was born on a wintery day in Sharon Pennsylvania on March 19, 1934 to John and Susan (nee Sheftic) Ristvey and was the youngest of nine children.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ann, Mary and Susan and his brothers, John, Jr., Michael, Stephen, Joseph and Nicholas.

George grew up in the shadow of a hard-working, entrepreneurial family, from whom he learned the values of hard work, perseverance and leadership.

George met his only love, Margaret (nee Tatusko) in the choir of St. John’s Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania. They were married at St. John’s on June 10, 1956, marking the beginning of over 64 years of a wonderful life together.

In the early years of their marriage, George was drafted into the Army, where he actively served two years in Darmstadt Germany, working in radio communications and artillery signaling. After his return to the U.S., he spent another two years on active reserve.

George’s aspirations for a better life motivated him to attend college, despite the removal of the G.I. Bill by the Eisenhower Administration. To afford his education and to provide for his family, George worked several jobs. His efforts and strong work ethic allowed him to complete a bachelor’s degree in Library Science from Edinboro State College (Edinboro University of Pennsylvania) in 1965. He earned a Master of Education, Communication and Technology degree from Indiana University, Bloomington.

George was the librarian and media instructor at Bradford Senior High School, Bradford, Pennsylvania before accepting a position as an associate professor at Edinboro State College, specializing in Educational Media and Technology where he taught future teachers the new method of applying visual aids and technology in the classroom. At the college George was the advisor of the Library Science Fraternity influencing the lives of many teachers who now carry his legacy throughout the country. He was an active member of the AECT and the PSEA. George also attended the University of Pittsburgh and worked on his doctorate.

George and Marge were blessed with three children who made them very happy. The best memories of his family recount traveling thousands of miles in a station wagon across the United States. George loved spending quality time with people and creating memories together. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing, and cooking with his family and church friends. As a father, he was a Den Leader of the Boy Scouts, assisting the scouts in obtaining their photography badge.

George lived his life in absolute devotion to his Orthodox Christian faith and his loving family. During most of his life, he was an active member of Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Crossingville, PA, where he served on the parish council, men’s club and was an integral part of the kitchen crew preparing halupki and pirogi for church dinners and fund -raising events. He also attended Saint Mark’s Orthodox Church, Newtown, PA toward the end of his life.

George is survived by his wife Margaret, his two daughters, Valerie and Stephanie; his son, Andrew (Lorelly); his granddaughter, Margaret Ann and his beloved dachshund grandpuppies, Dagmar and Ingrid, as well as his niece, Susan Beerbower (James), Tipp City, Ohio; nephews, Michael (Nancy) Ristvey, Dan (Carol) Ristvey and Tom (Melinda) Ristvey, all of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, many great-nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, his church family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, funeral services will be by family invitation only and will take place at Saint John’s Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148. For those unable to attend, services will be LIVE STREAMED by visiting www.stjohnacroc.org.

Interment will follow at St. Johns Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Johns Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, Saint Mark Orthodox Church, 452 Durham Road, Newtown, PA 18940 and to the Building Fund of Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 25636 North Mosiertown Road, Edinboro, PA 16412.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.