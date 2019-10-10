George P. Miller, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George P. Miller, 87, of Hermitage, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Clepper Manor following a brief illness.

George was born on September 16, 1932, to Henry Clair and Mary Elizabeth (Hurley) Miller in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Hickory High School, Class of 1950, where he was a member of the Future Farmers of America.

On March 5, 1955, he married his wife, Bettie Jean (McGhee) Miller, who survives at home.

He proudly served in the United States Navy on board of the USS Bradford during the Korean War.

George worked in the annealing department for Sharon Steel, Inc. for 44 years, until his retirement.

He was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the American Legion, Sharon VFW and several social clubs in the Shenango Valley.

He enjoyed hunting and playing Euchre at the social clubs he belonged to.

George is survived by his wife, Bettie Jean Miller; son, Gary (Anne) Miller of Sharon, Pennsylvania; daughter, Diane (Randy) Zec of Masury, Ohio; grandchildren, Gary Paul Miller and his companion, Erica, of Columbiana, Ohio; Serina Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother, John (Carol) Miller; sister, Maryellen (Ted) Harp; sisters-in-law, Ruth and Sharon McGhee, Mona (Robert) Passerini and brother-in-law, Glenn (Joanne) McGhee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald Claude (Kathleen), James (Ruth), Robert (Mary Jane) and William (Janie) Miller; sisters, Alice Marie (Oren) Shaffer and Jean Louise (William) Elekes; brothers-in-law, Bruce, Jackie (Carol), Floyd McGhee and sisters-in-law, Ella (David) Loosemore, Barbara Gault and Marion (Noah) Cornell.

Friends may call Monday, October 14, 2019, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Burial will take place in Mount Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Zachariah R. Miller Foundation, care of Community Foundation, 7 West State Street, Suite 301 Sharon, PA 16146.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.donaldsonmohney.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.