George M. Balash, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George M. Balash, 89, of Howland, passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019 at home.

He was born July 5, 1930 in Warren, the son of Andrew and Mary (Sasfay) Balash and lived in the area all his life.

George graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He worked for National Gypsum for 37 years before retiring.

He attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Champion and was a member of both the Eagles and the Moose.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, dancing, country music and could fix anything. In later years, he enjoyed rides in the car.

Precious memories of George live on with his loving life companion, Rita Ruttinger Benoit; three children, Georganne Balash of Niles, Dan A. Balash (Tarey) of Mineral Ridge and David C. Balash of Boardman and two grandchildren, Derrick Balash and Dana Balash Uber.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a daughter, Susie Balash; three sisters, Mary Morris, Margaret Nodge and Annie Kekish and three brothers, Andrew Balash, Michael Balash and John Balash.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Entombment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, material contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.