My Valley Tributes

George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary

Salem, Ohio - August 7, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 08, 2018 05:59 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2018 07:03 PM EDT

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - George F. Hoover, Jr., age 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018, with his daughters by his side.

He was born June 1, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late George F. and Marian (Fleck) Hoover.

George was a 1957 graduate of East High School.

He was a member of the U.S. Army from 1959 until 1965.

George received recognition as a sharp shooter for the 81 mm mortar and Rifle M-14.

George married Judith M. Smith on September 20, 1961. After a brief time living in California, George and Judy made their home in Hubbard, Ohio until September 2005 when they moved to Salem, Ohio.

George was a welder by trade and loved working on cars. He retired after 15 years of service to General Motors and Delphi Packard.

George was a member of Believers Christian Fellowship, where he served others and was Jesus’ hands and feet to everyone. He never knew a stranger and loved people from all walks of life. George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and was known as Pappy to his great-grandchildren.

George is survived by his daughters, Erika (James) Wittenauer of Salem and Tamara (Rex) Ramsey of Youngstown. He was blessed with four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy; his son, Brian; his parents; three brothers and a sister.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908.

Online condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Richard J.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard J. "Batman" Nuth Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Peggy L. Mason Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy L. Mason Obituary

    North Jackson, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • David J. Santillo Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David J. Santillo Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary

    Austintown Township, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Noel Suarez Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Noel Suarez Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth M.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth M. "Betty" Morgan Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • James Norman
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James Norman "Jim" Johnson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Steven J. Acri Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Steven J. Acri Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Delmar E. Lytle Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Delmar E. Lytle Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Nicole M. Adams Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Nicole M. Adams Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Paul D. McKay, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul D. McKay, Jr. Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Perry Nicholas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Perry Nicholas Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Eugene Victor Pederzolli Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Eugene Victor Pederzolli Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Dale J. Gjavor Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dale J. Gjavor Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories