George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - George F. Hoover, Jr., age 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018, with his daughters by his side.

He was born June 1, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late George F. and Marian (Fleck) Hoover.

George was a 1957 graduate of East High School.

He was a member of the U.S. Army from 1959 until 1965.

George received recognition as a sharp shooter for the 81 mm mortar and Rifle M-14.

George married Judith M. Smith on September 20, 1961. After a brief time living in California, George and Judy made their home in Hubbard, Ohio until September 2005 when they moved to Salem, Ohio.

George was a welder by trade and loved working on cars. He retired after 15 years of service to General Motors and Delphi Packard.

George was a member of Believers Christian Fellowship, where he served others and was Jesus’ hands and feet to everyone. He never knew a stranger and loved people from all walks of life. George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and was known as Pappy to his great-grandchildren.

George is survived by his daughters, Erika (James) Wittenauer of Salem and Tamara (Rex) Ramsey of Youngstown. He was blessed with four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy; his son, Brian; his parents; three brothers and a sister.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908.

