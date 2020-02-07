George F. Cope, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George F. Cope, 89, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away unexpectedly February 6, 2020 at his home.

George was born September 3, 1930 in Negley, Ohio, son of the late Frank and Grace Kennedy Cope.

He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was stationed at the White Sands Proving Ground where he was a Launch Tech for missiles and test fired large engines.

After his service in the military, he was employed as a Machinist 1st Class with Kenmar for 23 years. He also worked for National Rubber for a year, L.W. Nash for a year, Crucible Steel for eleven years prior to its closing and Crossley for two years before finally retiring in 1995.

He was a Methodist by faith and a member of the American Legion Post 31 and VFW 4579 in East Palestine.

George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Nulf Cope whom he married September 5, 1952, as well as a son, David (Kimberly) Cope of Freemont, Ohio; daughter, Laurie (Donald) Fannin of Portsmith, Ohio; sister, Delores Harn of North Lima; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his sister Pauline Green three days prior.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 Friday, February 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment services including military honors from the combined units of the American Legion Post 31 and the VFW 4579 will be held at Glenview Cemetery.

