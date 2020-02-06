George E. Woryk, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Woryk, 93, of New Castle, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Wilcox, Pennsylvania, April 20, 1926 a son of the late Peter and Marion (Benedict) Woryk.

He was married to Katherine J. (Lovaglio) Woryk on August 4, 1948, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Woryk was a foreman at Rockwell Spring retiring after 33 years.

He was a Marine veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific, for his service he received the Asia Pacific Medal with 2 Bronze Stars and the Navy Commendation Medal with 1 Bronze Star.

Mr. Woryk enjoyed playing cards and hunting and fishing at his camp on the Allegheny River. He also loved his best friend Spike.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Georgine M. Lastoria and her husband Barney of New Castle and Joseph E. Woryk and his wife Shirley of New Castle, one sister, Carol Bloomquist and her husband Donald of Jamestown, New York and three grandchildren and five great grandchildren, George Frank and his wife Abby and children Ava and June, Gina Burris and her husband Jim and their son Jacob and Billie Ann Lastoria and her husband Cory Small and children, Jackson Pappas and Alivia Small.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Benedict and Richard Woryk.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Military Services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.