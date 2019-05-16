George E. Snodgrass Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Snodgrass, 85, of 110 Fredonia Road, Greenville, (Hempfield Township), Pennsylvania, formerly of Linesville and Kennard, Pennsylvania, passed away of natural causes at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at The Grove at Greenville.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on February 18, 1934 to the late, Edward and Selma (Crist) Snodgrass.

George was employed by the former Bessemer Railroad System of Greenville, for more than 35 years.

He enjoyed reading the Bible and going to many different churches in the area. George would attend any type of religious service he could find, with no denominational preference.

He also liked hunting and fishing and was an all-around good man.

George is survived by his brother, Richard “Dick” Snodgrass and his wife, Patricia, of Hadley, Pennsylvania; sister, Inez Watt of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two nieces, Linda Gettings and her husband, David, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Kathy Gobblinger of Greenville, Pennsylvania and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Confer.

No formal services will be held.

Inurnment will be held at Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville, Pennsylvania, at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

