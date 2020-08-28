George Don Geiwitz, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Don Geiwitz, 89, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in St. Paul Homes Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Don was born on May 3, 1931 to George and Neva (Tanner) Geiwitz in South Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Hickory High School class of 1949.

Don worked as a welder for Trinity Industries.

On October 17, 1952 he married his wife, Martha (Cummings) Geiwitz, who survives him.



He was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church and the Mercer County Coon Hunters.

Don enjoyed playing blue grass music with the Mercer County Boys. He also enjoyed deer, coon hunting and camping.



Don is survived by his wife, Martha; son, George (Carol) Geiwitz of Greenville, Pennsylvania; daughters, Sandy (Jim) Fausey of Palmyra, Pennsylvania and Patricia (Steven) Thomas of Oil City, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Meredith, Andy, Emily, Heidi and Sara and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is sister, Virginia Lehman; brother, Edward (Norma) Geiwitz and sister-in-law, Diane Geiwitz.



He was preceded in death by father, George Geiwitz; mother, Neva Geiwitz; brothers, Leon Geiwitz and Harvey Geiwitz; sisters, Neva Montgomery and Alice Shiderly and great-grandson, Evan Kreider.



Friends may call Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor August Hurst officiating.



Social distancing and face coverings will be observed in the funeral home.



Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Homes or Lebanon Presbyterian Church in memory of Don.



