George D. Rice, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George D. Rice, 52, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2020, in his home.

George was born on June 6, 1968, to Vernetta M. (Shaffer) and William B. Rice, Jr., in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a high school graduate and worked briefly for the MCAR.

George loved gardening and took excellent care of his flowers. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed the holidays with his family, especially decorating.

He is survived by mother, Vernetta Rice; uncle, Raymond Shaffer; sister, Irene Coryea; niece, Theresa (Aaron) Lundistrom; niece, Kimberly (Anthony) Zucco; nephew, Ivan Basinger; nephew, Joseph Zucco and niece, Iris Zucco.

George was preceded in death by father, William B. Rice, Jr.; brother, William Rice III; sister, Gertrude Rice; brother, Donald Rice; brother-in-law, Douglas Coryea; grandparents, William B. and Mabel Rice and grandparents, Ferdinand and Emma Shaffer.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home and Crematory LLC., 2201 Highland Road Hermitage, PA 16148.