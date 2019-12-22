George C. Thornton, Burghill, Ohio

BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George C. Thornton, 80, of Burghill, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Sharon Regional Medical Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was born on September 20, 1939 in Bellaire, Ohio, the son of Kenneth and Alma (Worls) Thornton and had lived in Northeast Ohio all his life.

He was a graduate of Bristol High School.

George honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

He retired from General Motors after 27 and a half years of employment.

He enjoyed watching the Indians, the Browns and Westerns on television.

He is sadly missed by his beloved wife of thirty-eight years, Barbara (Plant) Thornton, whom he married July 30, 1981; five sons, Charles Thornton (Carol) of Burghill, Troy Thornton of St. Clairsville, Roger Mellon, Jr. (Marlene) of Burghill, Frank Mellon of Hartford and Justin Thornton of Burghill; four daughters, Marcelle Thornton of Bayonet Point, Florida, Melora Griffith of Michigan, Michelle Junk (Shawn) of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Christyn Thornton (Jeff) of Cortland; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a sister, Betty Mae Smith.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a daughter, Michelle Thornton, Marcelle’s twin; a sister, Molly Moore and a brother, Russell Thornton.

Services are private.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, North East in Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.